



– There are questions for the NYPD after a suspect under arrest apparently was able to keep a loaded gun in the waistband of his pants.

Officers cuffed the man at a subway station. He was still armed when they brought him to a police precinct.

The video is both bewildering and alarming. A suspect under arrest, cuffed and collared by NYPD transit police.

But they missed a loaded .45 caliber pistol, which was still on the suspect inside the police station.

Police say it started at the 149th Street-Grand Concourse subway station Tuesday morning. That’s when police say they arrested 37-year-old Billy Walters for fare evasion, trying to sneak int the subway station.

Full Video: Officers Miss Gun During Search Of Suspect

In video obtained by CBS2 News, you can see police patting down and searching Walters without finding a weapon.

Next, Walters is taken by police car to a local transit police station to be processed.

It’s there, during processing, that cops make the disturbing discovery: The gun, still in Walters’ pants.

Sources told CBS2’s Scott Rapoport Walters had the gun on him the whole time, even as he was in the police car being transported.

Some subway riders Rapoport spoke to Friday say they just don’t understand how that could happen.

“They didn’t see the gun, and I clearly see the gun. Two, there’s two of them, and they both missed it,” subway rider Marisol Alvarado said.

Police say Walters was arrested for threatening a woman outside a Bronx hospital with a gun on Sept. 3. He was released without bail.

In this incident, he’s been charged with possession of a loaded gun, marijuana possession and fare evasion.

The NYPD is expected to comment on the incident later Friday.