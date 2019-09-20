NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We all want to look our best, but experts say there are five bad habits you may have that can make you appear older.

Stopping wrinkles starts at night. The first thing you should do to prevent aging is sleep on your back.

“Stomach sleepers and side sleepers, in the middle of the night on the pillow, you’re getting actually a pulling of your skin that over time can form wrinkles prematurely,” Dr. Barbara Joy Jones said.

Jones also says nighttime is the right time to nurture your eyes. Part of that is putting down the cell phone so your eyes get a rest, and night cream can also help.

“Under your eyes is the thinnest skin on your entire body, so you want to make sure you put a good eye cream and moisturize underneath,” Jones said.

If you enjoy a hot shower or bath, stop. Jones says it could be aging you.

“In the shower, you will actually deplete your skin of its moisture and water, so when you’re taking showers, make sure they are lukewarm to warm,” she said.

Stress will age you more than anything, so find ways to lessen your stress before bed.

That brings up the next point — getting a good night’s sleep. We hear it all the time and it can be tough, but here’s another reason why it’s important.

“When you don’t get enough sleep, the blood vessels actually become leaky and so therefore, you show it on your face in the form of under-eye circles and swelling and dark circles and bags,” Jones said.

Changing bad habits now can help bring good health in the future.

Finally, wear sunscreen on your face and neck every day, no matter what the weather. That will really save your skin.