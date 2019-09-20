BREAKING NEWS
NJ Man Arrested On Terror Charges, Allegedly Scouted Targets In New York City For Hezbollah
New Jersey Man Indicted On Terror Charges, Allegedly Scouted Targets In New York City For Hezbollah
The Department of Justice says Alexei Saab of Morristown was allegedly trained by the terror organization in bomb-making and intelligence-gathering which he used to scout potential targets
FBI Offers $5,000 Reward For Info Leading To Missing 5-Year-Old Dulce Maria Alavez
As the days continue to go by since 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez vanished from a park in Cumberland County, the FBI is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to her being found.
New York Weather: CBS2 9/19 Nightly Forecast at 11PM
CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 19 at 11 p.m.
5 hours ago
New York Weather: CBS2 9/19 Evening Forecast at 5PM
CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 19 at 5 p.m.
10 hours ago
Latest Headlines
LeMahieu, Gardner Lead Yankees To 100th Win, Clinch First AL East Title Since 2012
In a year full of injuries, doubleheaders, and juiced baseballs – there was nothing that could slow the Yankees down in 2019.
Yankees Place Domingo German On Leave Pending Domestic Violence Investigation
Starting pitcher Domingo German's immediate future with the Yankees is now in question.
Latest Headlines
Time Out New York's Things To Do 9/21 & 9/22
Things To Do this weekend including Astor Alive, Brooklyn Book Festival, the Yes Block Party Bushwick and more.
Make The Most Of The Fall Harvest With Your Favorite Fruits & Veggies
Some of your favorite vegetables and fruits are in season, perfect for those hearty entrees that feed our soul.
Upcoming Bike MS NYC Event To Raise Funds For People Living With Multiple Sclerosis
Events like Bike MS NYC help raise funds to support programming, support groups, resources and research.
Furry Friend Finder: Nigel & Baby Searching For Their Forever Homes
Nigel and Baby are both Shih Tzu mixes.
Here Are The Big Events You Can Still Catch At Little Italy's Feast Of San Gennaro!
The calzones and cannolis are already flying in Manhattan’s Little Italy this weekend – but it’s not too late to get in on all the fun!
Hundreds Expected To Attend National Down Syndrome Society's Buddy Walk In Central Park
The event raises money for vital programs and promotes acceptance for people with special needs.
Students Around The World Set To Stage Climate Change Protests
September 20, 2019 at 4:10 am
