



— Police are searching for two suspects after a brazen robbery was caught on camera in Manhattan.

It happened on West 17th Street in Chelsea on Sept. 14 around 3:30 p.m.

According to police, a 79-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle with the window down, waiting for a traffic light, when someone reached into the vehicle, grabbed the necklace she was wearing and ran off.

The victim suffered injuries to her neck and ear.

Police say two individuals were seen walking together on surveillance footage. One individual acted as a lookout while the other snatched the necklace.

Both are described as black men believed to be about 40-45 years old.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.