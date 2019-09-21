NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An NYPD captain, off-duty and out on a jog, ended up solving a stolen car case instead.
Capt. John Hall, commander of the 111th Precinct, was jogging near Bayside Marina in Queens Saturday morning.
2 stolen 🚗 & stolen 💳s, all while out for a run on a day off!@NYPD111Pct Captain Hall was jogging when he saw a car that looked a lot like one that was stolen recently, & even had the same plate number 🤔 A quick call to his cops led to 2 stolen cars & credit cards recovered! pic.twitter.com/OehpNXCPhE
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 21, 2019
He says he spotted a white Mercedes that was reported stolen on Friday and called the precinct to have units respond.
Three men inside the SUV were taken into custody. One of them is also being charged with having a stolen credit card.
That’s not all – a second stolen Mercedes nearby was also recovered by police at the scene.