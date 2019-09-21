CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An NYPD captain, off-duty and out on a jog, ended up solving a stolen car case instead.

Capt. John Hall, commander of the 111th Precinct, was jogging near Bayside Marina in Queens Saturday morning.

He says he spotted a white Mercedes that was reported stolen on Friday and called the precinct to have units respond.

Three men inside the SUV were taken into custody. One of them is also being charged with having a stolen credit card.

That’s not all – a second stolen Mercedes nearby was also recovered by police at the scene.

