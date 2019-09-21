Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Hours after a 14-year-old was killed while riding his bike in Long Island City, a second teen cyclist was badly injured Saturday on Staten Island.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Hours after a 14-year-old was killed while riding his bike in Long Island City, a second teen cyclist was badly injured Saturday on Staten Island.
Police say a 16-year-old girl was hit by a car near the corner of New Dorp Lane and Titus Avenue around 7 p.m.
The car that hit her remained at the scene.
The girl was rushed to the Staten Island University North Hospital in critical condition.
Authorities are still investigating the accident, but no arrests have been made at this time.