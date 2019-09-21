NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man accused of stealing a bracelet worth thousands of dollars from a Brooklyn jewelry store.
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Farrah’s Gold and Diamond Jewelry Store on Coney Island Avenue.
Police say the individual posed as a customer and tried on several pieces of jewelry, including a bracelet worth $7,500.
When the man tried to buy an item with his credit card, the store clerk asked him for proof of identification.
The man allegedly said his ID was in his vehicle, then walked out of the store, still wearing the bracelet, and did not return.
The individual is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He’s believed to be 32 years old.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.