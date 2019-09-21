NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’re well into September, but summer isn’t over just yet.

Across the area, people are trying to get in a final dose of summer fun before fall begins on Monday.

As temperatures soar this weekend, many are expected to hit the beaches to take in the sun, the sand and the surf.

Unlike during the summer months, there will be one group not in attendance — the lifeguards. They go off duty for the season after Labor Day weekend.

New York City Parks officials say, however, they’ll be patrolling the beaches and warning beachgoers not to go into the water.

Four people drowned in the waters off Queens this year and around a dozen have drowned over the last five years, including a man and a woman in Far Rockaway back in June.

We could also see waves as high as 3-5 feet tall with a high rip current risk, which puts some swimmers and surfers in even more danger, especially with no lifeguards on duty.

New York City’s outdoor pools closed Labor Day weekend, but indoor pools stay open through the year.

Beaches will reopen to swimmers on Memorial Day weekend next year.