



The use of chokeholds by police officers in New York State could lead to prosecution – if a new bill is passed by lawmakers in Albany.

Reverend Al Sharpton joined members of Eric Garner‘s family Saturday.

They announced legislation set to be introduced, known as the “Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Bill.”

Garner died after being placed in a police chokehold five years ago during an altercation with police.

The NYPD was called to confront the Staten Island man for allegedly selling illegal loose and untaxed cigarettes on a street corner.

Sponsors of the new bill say police chokeholds need to be outlawed, not just banned by local departments.

“It will automatically be put into the criminal law which will carry an immediate sentence with it,” State Sen. Brian Benjamin explained.

Officer Daniel Pantaleo has since been fired by NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill for using the chokehold.