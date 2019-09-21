



— Police are trying to find an individual who assaulted a man with fruit and then punched him outside a market in the Bronx.

It happened around 3:20 a.m. Monday on White Plains Road near East 237th Street.

Surveillance video shows three men walking down the sidewalk where fruit was set up on displays outside the market. One of the men is seen picking up a mango.

According to police, the man then threw the fruit towards a 67-year-old man who was inside the market.

When the 67-year-old came outside, the same man who threw the fruit punched the victim in the face before running off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with face and head injuries.

Police hope the surveillance video will help them identify the suspect. They are also hoping to identify the two men seen walking with the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.