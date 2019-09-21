Time Out New York's Things To Do 9/21 & 9/22Things To Do this weekend including Astor Alive, Brooklyn Book Festival, the Yes Block Party Bushwick and more.

Make The Most Of The Fall Harvest With Your Favorite Fruits & VeggiesSome of your favorite vegetables and fruits are in season, perfect for those hearty entrees that feed our soul.

Upcoming Bike MS NYC Event To Raise Funds For People Living With Multiple SclerosisEvents like Bike MS NYC help raise funds to support programming, support groups, resources and research.

Furry Friend Finder: Nigel & Baby Searching For Their Forever HomesNigel and Baby are both Shih Tzu mixes.

Here Are The Big Events You Can Still Catch At Little Italy's Feast Of San Gennaro!The calzones and cannolis are already flying in Manhattan’s Little Italy this weekend – but it’s not too late to get in on all the fun!

Hundreds Expected To Attend National Down Syndrome Society's Buddy Walk In Central ParkThe event raises money for vital programs and promotes acceptance for people with special needs.