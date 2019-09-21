Comments
NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in New Windsor, New York, early Saturday morning.
Police were sent to the Knox Village Apartments on the Blooming Grave Turnpike just after midnight for a report of shots fired and people screaming.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 21-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.
The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the shooter or shooters fled before officers arrived. No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call New Windsor Police at (845) 565-7000.