By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

As expected, it was a stunning Saturday – abundant sunshine, pleasant warmth, and almost no humidity!

It’ll stay clear throughout the evening and overnight, and clear skies and calm air will help temps outside the City to drop into the 50s again, with low and mid 60s around the five boroughs.

Tomorrow will be another very warm day, with humidity slightly higher but still manageable. Expect bright skies with no chance for precipitation, so outdoor plans are lookin’ good!

Monday will start off the new week and a new season – 3:50 a.m. to be exact – but it will feel every bit like the heart of summer. Temps will reach the mid and upper 80s, it’ll be a bit more humid, and there will be late PM showers/storms possible before we cool back down into the 70s for the rest of the week.