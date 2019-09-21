Comments
NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager and possessing child pornography.
NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager and possessing child pornography.
The Bergen County prosecutor’s office says 35-year-old Amos Duque, of North Bergen, was arrested Wednesday.
Duque allegedly started chatting with a 13-year-old over social media in August. Officials say Duque obtained one or more nude photos of the victim and arranged to meet the victim in person.
Around Aug. 26, Duque met the teen in Bergen County and sexually assaulted the victim.
Authorities searched Duque’s home on Wednesday and found he was in possession of more than 100 digital files containing child pornography.
Duque is facing multiple charges, including sexual assault and production of child pornography.