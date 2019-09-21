BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A search for five-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez — believed to have been kidnapped from a southern New Jersey park — continues as authorities have increased a reward for information that brings her home.
More than 100 officers from state and local police searched Friday in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, on the ground and using a state police helicopter.
Help us locate Dulce Maria Alavez, age 5! The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to her whereabouts. Please contact the FBI's Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI and select option 4, then select option 8.https://t.co/yVIE6Np2Iq pic.twitter.com/psCQDhiMg6
— FBI Newark (@FBINewark) September 19, 2019
Alavez disappeared Monday from a city park and an Amber Alert has been issued. The girl and her three-year-old brother were playing while their mother sat in her car with an eight-year-old relative.
Authorities believe the girl was taken by a man who led her to a red van.
The reward for information leading to an arrest in the case has now been increased to $35,000.
Authorities asked the community Friday to be aware if anyone has changed their routine, changed their physical appearance or left town recently without explanation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033 or text anonymously to TIP411.
