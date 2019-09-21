Comments
BAY SHORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County police have made two arrests after a drug raid at a home just 100 feet from Bay Shore High School.
Authorities executed a search warrant at the house on Grace Street just before 7 a.m. Friday.
Detectives found more than 1,000 grams of crack cocaine and several ounces of powder cocaine. They also found $16,000 in cash, a shotgun, a revolver and equipment used to manufacture narcotics.
Police say young children were inside the home at the time of the search. They were placed in the custody of a family member.
Forty-year-old Maudene Bean and 38-year-old Remon Gibson were both arrested.
Both Bean and Gibson are facing child endangerment charges. Gibson is also facing multiple drug and weapons charges.