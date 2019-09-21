Comments
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Long Island on Friday night.
It happened around 9:45 p.m. in Uniondale.
Police say a 58-year-old man was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Uniondale Avenue.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
No description of the suspect’s vehicle has been made available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.