



— Five individuals are wanted in connection to a robbery that took place at a subway station in the Bronx early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. inside the East 149th Street subway station.

Police say a male suspect and a female suspect approached a 25-year-old man on the southbound 6 train platform. They allegedly pulled out a knife and took the victim’s backpack. He was carrying his wallet, three credit cards and $1,000 in cash.

When the victim tried to follow the two suspects, three other male suspects came up to him and took his phone, MetroCard, headphones and jacket. One of the individuals then punched the victim, and all of the suspects ran out of the subway station.

The victim refused medical attention.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.