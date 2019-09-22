NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sausage, singing, cannolis, and rides!
If all of those things sound good to you, there’s one last chance to enjoy the biggest Italian-American festival in New York City this year.
The annual Feast of San Gennaro in Little Italy wraps up Sunday night.
Two concerts will take place, a Neapolitan concert starting at 2 p.m. and then music artist Jenna Esposito takes the main stage on Mott Street starting at 6 p.m.
The 11-day celebration salutes the patron saint of Naples and is estimated to have welcomed over two million visitors to Little Italy’s famous Mulberry Street – coming for the food, the fun, and the live performances.
Revelers this year got to see the annual cannoli and meatball eating contests as well as the first ever zeppole eating competition.
If you’re just looking to stop by and try some great Italian-American food, the feast also features the traditional street fair along Mulberry Street including calzones, fried dough, and of course — pizza!