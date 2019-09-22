



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Bear and Naomi.

Bear is an 8-month-old, 21-pound terrier mix. His previous owner was going into the military and had to give him up. Bear is sweet, playful and friendly. He has started training and already knows how to sit and give his paw to you.

Naomi is a 3-year-old, 13-pound Dachshund mix. Naomi came all the way from Brazil to New York and she is a very good traveler. Naomi is quiet, very loving and housebroken. The perfect companion, Naomi enjoys going for walks and hanging out with you.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: Jack, the Yorkshire Terrier puppy, has been adopted by Dawn and now lives in Elmont, New York. His first big outing was to the groomer, which he loved. He also loves playing on the grass and we are told his housebreaking training is going great. Dawn adores him and her parents say he is the cutest! We agree!

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.