NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Don’t know what to cook for Sunday dinner?
If you’re craving something simple and homey, we’ve got just the right thing.
Beatrice Tosti, of Il Posto Accanto on the Lower East Side, stopped by to demonstrate how to make Italian meatballs.
Polpette In Umido
- 1/2 lb. of ground beef
- 1/4 lb. of ground pork
- 1/4 lb. of ground veal
- 3/4 of a cup of chopped spinach
- 1/3 of a cup of grated parmigiano
- 3 tbsp. of chopped leaf parsley’
- 2 tbsp. of chopped shallot
- 1 cup of day-old bread soaked in 1/2 cup of milk
- 5 cloves of garlic chopped
- 1/4 tsp. of black pepper
- 1/4 tsp. of fine sea salt
- 1/4 tsp. of hot chili flakes
- 1 egg
- a pinch of ground nutmeg
- whole peeled tomatoes (blended)
- 10 basil leaves
- 2 tbsp. of extra virgin olive oil