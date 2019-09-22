OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Monmouth County man whose roommate went missing after their house was destroyed by fire will appear in court Monday.
Ronald Teschner, 49, is facing gun and theft charges.
Investigators are still searching for his roommate, 65-year-old Jacquelin Terrulli.
Teschner and Terrulli’s Ocean Township home burned down on Sept. 12.
Police say the next day, they spotted Teschner in Paterson, driving Terrulli’s SUV. Officers say they found shotguns in the SUV.
The cause of the house fire is still under investigation.
Anyone who has seen Terrulli since Sept. 11 or has information that may help investigators is asked to call Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Patrick Petruzziello at (800) 533-7443 or Ocean Township Police Detective Christopher Brady at (732) 531-1800.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential tip line by calling 1-800-671-4400.