NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A newly renovated playground is now open in Manhattan.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Saturday for the 123rd Street Playground in Morningside Park.
The revamped space features new play equipment, landscaping and lighting.
City Council member Mark Levine was on hand for the ceremony.
“We’re so happy. Now the kids of this neighborhood will be able to enjoy this beautiful, brand-new park right here at the heart of Harlem and Morningside Heights,” he said.
The renovation cost around $2.5 million.