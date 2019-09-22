Comments
OCEANSIDE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An 18-year-old accused in the stabbing death of another teenager is due back in Nassau County Court on Monday.
Tyler Flach is charged with second-degree murder after police say he stabbed 16-year-old Khaseen Morris last week during a fight in Oceanside. Morris later died at the hospital.
Dozens of onlookers stood by, recording the brawl and posting videos on social media.
Flach has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.