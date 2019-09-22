Comments
PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — One person was killed in a shooting in Paterson, New Jersey, early Sunday morning.
Officers were sent to 12th Avenue near East 23rd Street around 4 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local medical center.
One victim was later pronounced dead. He has been identified as 36-year-old Rajahn Alston, of Paterson.
The other victim is in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 1-877-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org, or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.