NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rosh Hashanah is a little more than a week away.
For dinner, the main course is certainly important, but dessert is a big part of the celebration. Sweet foods are a must for the holiday, symbolizing a sweet year to come.
Edan Leshnick, of Breads Bakery, stopped by to share a recipe for Medovik Layer Cake.
Medovik Layer Cake
Cake Layers
- 100 gm. of sugar
- 60 gm. of honey
- 1 large egg
- 30 gm. of butter
- 1 tsp. of baking soda
- Juice from 1/2 a lemon
- 175 gm. of all-purpose flour
Filling
- 100 gm. of mascarpone
- 225 gm. of sour cream
- 1 vanilla bean, scraped
- 20 gm. of honey