NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Rosh Hashanah is a little more than a week away.

For dinner, the main course is certainly important, but dessert is a big part of the celebration. Sweet foods are a must for the holiday, symbolizing a sweet year to come.

Edan Leshnick, of Breads Bakery, stopped by to share a recipe for Medovik Layer Cake.

Medovik Layer Cake

Cake Layers

  • 100 gm. of sugar
  • 60 gm. of honey
  • 1 large egg
  • 30 gm. of butter
  • 1 tsp. of baking soda
  • Juice from 1/2 a lemon
  • 175 gm. of all-purpose flour

Filling

  • 100 gm. of mascarpone
  • 225 gm. of sour cream
  • 1 vanilla bean, scraped
  • 20 gm. of honey

