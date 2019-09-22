



— There was commotion in Times Square on Sunday morning after a fire broke out at a building in Midtown

It started in O’Lunney’s Pub on 45th Street near Seventh Avenue.

#FDNY members are operating on scene of an all-hands fire at 145 West 45 St #Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/u1edcYC3ML — FDNY (@FDNY) September 22, 2019

The smoke spread up through the ventilation system all the way to the top of the building and could be seen blocks away.

Smoke also made its way into the air shafts of the Hyatt Centric Times Square hotel.

Hotel guests told CBSN New York’s Marc Liverman they woke up to smoke filling parts of the building.

Bryan Buswell, a tourist from Great Britain, rushed down the stairs, running into friend Diana Ross, from London, just a few flights down.

Ross says the farther down they got, the more guests there were starting to fill the stairwell.

Buswell, Ross and everyone else made it out safe. Firefighters say some guests suffered minor injuries.

Within a couple of hours, the fire was fully out, the smoke cleared and guests were able to get back inside.

Firefighters say the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.