NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people were struck by a subway train Monday in the Bronx.
Authorities said a 45-year-old father jumped onto the tracks with his 5-year-old daughter around 8 a.m. at the Kingsbridge Road station. They were both hit by a 4 train.
.@NYCTSubway Due to a person struck by a train, 4 train service is suspended in both directions between Burnside Avenue and Woodlawn Avenue. https://t.co/ENIxXVnNZ4. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/WDXBcKR1x4.
— NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) September 23, 2019
The man was killed. The girl was rushed to Jacobi Hospital in serious condition.
Officials suspended 4 train service in both directions between Burnside and Woodlawn Avenues.
