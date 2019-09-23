Gridlock AlertUnited Nations General Assembly Gets Underway Today In Manhattan
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people were struck by a subway train Monday in the Bronx.

Authorities said a 45-year-old father jumped onto the tracks with his 5-year-old daughter around 8 a.m. at the Kingsbridge Road station. They were both hit by a 4 train.

The man was killed. The girl was rushed to Jacobi Hospital in serious condition.

Officials suspended 4 train service in both directions between Burnside and Woodlawn Avenues.

