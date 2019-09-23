Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 2-year-old boy has died after plunging out a window in Brooklyn Monday morning.
It happened at 11:06 a.m. at 760 Eldert Lane.
Police say the boy fell out a sixth floor window. EMS rushed him to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
His parents and others were inside the apartment when the child fell, police said.
No charges have been filed.
