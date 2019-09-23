Comments
BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey man acquitted on homicide charges last year is now accused of killing a woman in Bayonne.
Police responded to a report of domestic violence around 5:10 a.m. Sunday at a home on John F. Kennedy Boulevard. Inside, officers found 26-year-old Diamond Robinson dead of a gunshot wound.
Less than an hour later, police arrested 28-year-old Anthony Shuler on murder and weapons charges.
He was found not guilty last year of fatally shooting a man back in 2010 in Jersey City.