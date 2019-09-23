Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a suspect accused of slashing another man during a fight in Brooklyn.
The men got into an argument around 11:10 p.m. on Friday inside a building on Ninth Avenue in Borough Park.
Police said the suspect pulled out a large kitchen knife and slashed the 47-year-old victim in the hands, arms and torso.
He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.
