NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a package thief in the Bronx.
The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sept. 5.
According to police, the unknown suspect got into a commercial delivery truck that was parked outside an apartment building on Barretto Street near Spofford Avenue.
Surveillance video from inside the truck shows the suspect opening the door to the back of the truck before climbing inside.
He can be seen taking several packages from the back before getting out of the truck and walking away.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.