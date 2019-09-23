



– The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos was back in court Monday.

Fotis Dulos appeared before a judge in Stamford about whether he’s properly charging the GPS device he wears around his ankle as part of his bail agreement.

Dulos is charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen in May after dropping off her five children at school.

After the hearing, Dulos spoke to media.

“I would like to thank all of these people who have given me their support,” he said. “I just want to tell you how much I love my children, and I can’t wait to see them.”

The children are in the custody of Jennifer Dulos’s mother.

Dulos’s attorney says he’s filing an appeal next week against a judge’s gag order on the case.

In October, he’ll argue to dismiss the charges against Dulos.