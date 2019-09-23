Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say two women were shot in Brooklyn on Monday evening.
Officers were sent to Ditmas Avenue and East 21st Street in Flatbush just before 6 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived on the scene, they found a 50-year-old woman and a 56-year-old woman suffered from gunshot wounds.
Both were transported to a local hospital. Police say both are in serious condition, but their injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.
Police believe both victims were innocent bystanders.
No arrests have been made at this time.