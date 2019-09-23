Gridlock AlertUnited Nations General Assembly Snarls Traffic In Manhattan
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, flatbush, Local TV, New York, shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say two women were shot in Brooklyn on Monday evening.

Officers were sent to Ditmas Avenue and East 21st Street in Flatbush just before 6 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a 50-year-old woman and a 56-year-old woman suffered from gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to a local hospital. Police say both are in serious condition, but their injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Police believe both victims were innocent bystanders.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply