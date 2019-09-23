



— Police are searching for two individuals wanted for questioning in connection to three robberies in Manhattan.

The first incident happened around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 24.

Police say the two suspects approached a 24-year-old woman who was walking along West 26th Street near Ninth Avenue in Chelsea. The female suspect allegedly punched the woman in the face, and she and the male suspect grabbed the victim’s purse and ran off. The victim’s cell phone, cash and credit cards were in her purse. The victim refused medical attention.

On Aug. 25, around 12:15 a.m., the same female suspect approached a 30-year-old woman inside a building on West 21st Street near Eighth Avenue. The suspect allegedly punched the woman in the face, took her purse and ran off. That victim was also carrying a cell phone, cash and credit cards in her purse. She also refused medical attention.

The most recent incident occurred on Sept. 16 just after 3 p.m. inside the 42nd Street subway station.

Police say the two suspects were on a northbound 4 train and got into an argument with a 48-year-old woman. The female suspect punched the woman in the face, then both suspects grabbed the victim’s purse and got off the train when it stopped at Grand Central Station. The victim refused medical attention.

The victim’s credit card was charged $40 after it was stolen.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals or has information regarding any of these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.