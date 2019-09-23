Gridlock AlertUnited Nations General Assembly Gets Underway Today In Manhattan
MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A 14-year-old girl helped police capture the man who allegedly groped her.

Police say Peter Koonanikal was arrested at 4:35 p.m. Sunday at the Mineola State Fair.

Police say after Koonanikal allegedly groped the girl, she snapped a picture of him as he walked away. She told her parent, who then spotted Koonanikal allegedly doing it again, this time to a 12-year-old girl.

Police arrested Koonanikal without incident. He faces charges of sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, and forcible touching.

Anyone who thinks they may also have been victimized by him is urged to call police at (516) 573-6353.

