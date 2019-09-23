Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka will provide an update today on the city’s water emergency.
Officials are expected to announce the results of lead filter testing around 1 p.m. at City Hall.
The press conference comes a week after a $120 million bond kicked in, fast-tracking the work to replace lead service pipes.
The aging pipes have been contaminating the water supply for residents in some neighborhoods.
Officials initially handed out 30,000 water filters, which proved ineffective, so they switched to distributing bottled water instead.