NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Airports in the tri-state area will receive more than $50 million in federal grants.
The Federal Aviation Administration announced Monday it’s awarding a total of $986 million to 354 airports.
New York and New Jersey will get $55.8 million of that money.
It will go towards infrastructure projects, including runway and taxiway improvements.
“These grants will fund improvements that will lead to safer airport operations, fewer airport delays and more comfort for families and individuals traveling by air,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
The airports included are LaGuardia, JFK, Newark, Teterboro and New York Stewart International.