Comments
Expect warm and humid conditions this afternoon with feels like temperatures approaching 90°. And a late shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but the daylight hours look mainly dry.
A passing shower or thunderstorm is possible tonight with things quieting down overnight. Expect temperatures to fall into the 60s by daybreak.
Tomorrow will feature cooler temperatures and less humid conditions. Expect a high of about 76°.
As for Wednesday, it’s looking delightful with highs in the mid to upper 70s.