NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is out with a new photo of a suspect wanted in a string of violent robberies in Manhattan.
The man is one of the suspects who police say struck at least seven times since August, mostly on the Lower East Side.
In each case, the suspects assaulted men, and then made off with their wallets, jewelry and cell phones.
The suspects, who may be part of a larger group, got away with at least $9,000 worth of cash and valuables.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.