Gridlock AlertUnited Nations General Assembly Gets Underway Today In Manhattan
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Lower East Side, Manhattan, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is out with a new photo of a suspect wanted in a string of violent robberies in Manhattan.

The man is one of the suspects who police say struck at least seven times since August, mostly on the Lower East Side.

(credit: NYPD)

In each case, the suspects assaulted men, and then made off with their wallets, jewelry and cell phones.

The suspects, who may be part of a larger group, got away with at least $9,000 worth of cash and valuables.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply