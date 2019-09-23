



— Police have reportedly made an arrest after an investigation into vandalism at a Queens church

According to the Diocese of Brooklyn, the NYPD arrested a 69-year-old woman who is believed to be responsible for damaging property at St. Gerard Majella in Hollis.

The Diocese did not release the woman’s name.

Surveillance video from Sept. 15 shows a woman breaking into the church parking lot and damaging Italian-crafted Rosary Stations, parish signs and the sprinkler system.

Police believe the same suspect also vandalized church property on Sept. 8. In surveillance video from that incident, a woman was seen ripping down signs and damaging potted plants in the parking lot.

Father Josephjude C. Gannon, pastor of St. Gerard Majella, says she caused about $10,000 in damage.

“We are grateful to the New York City Police Department, especially the men and women of the 103rd Precinct, for their fine police work in solving this case before any further damage was done. This incident has not changed the fact that we are a welcoming community of faith. We are praying for this woman, and while we desire to forgive her, it is important justice is served for these hateful acts,” Gannon said in a statement Monday.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for repairs: gofundme.com/f/saint-gerard-majella-garden-restoration