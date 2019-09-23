Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Work is being done to repair the leaky skylight at the World Trade Center Oculus before the weather changes.
The Wall street journal is reporting that the port authority has already spent some $50,000 to patch up the leak and will now have to shell out at least another $200,000 to fix it.
The retractable skylight first sprung the leak last year.