ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A water main break shut down Route 9W in Englewood Cliffs on Monday.
The break was first reported around 3 p.m. at Palisades Avenue, closing lanes in both directions.
Rt 9W all lanes closed and detoured in both directions at Palisades Ave Englewood Cliffs due to a water main break. Follow detour or plan alternate route
— NJDOT (@NJDOT_info) September 23, 2019
Traffic Alert: 9W is closed in both directions from E. Palisade Ave. in Englewood Cliffs to E. Clinton Ave. in Tenafly. Crews are on site repairing a water main. Some customers in Fort Lee, Cliffside Park and Englewood Cliffs may experience low water pressure.
— SUEZ Water NJ (@SUEZwaterNJ) September 23, 2019
Members of the SRFD currently are standing by with 1134 a 1989 Kenworth 3500 gallon tanker, the borough of Englewood Cliffs currently has a water emergency due to a water main break. #brothershelpingbrothers pic.twitter.com/YzAPqfgihO
— SADDLE RIVER FD NJ (@saddleriverfd) September 24, 2019
Detours will continue through the night as crews work to make repairs.