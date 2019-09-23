Gridlock AlertUnited Nations General Assembly Snarls Traffic In Manhattan
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A water main break shut down Route 9W in Englewood Cliffs on Monday.

The break was first reported around 3 p.m. at Palisades Avenue, closing lanes in both directions.

Detours will continue through the night as crews work to make repairs.

