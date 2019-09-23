NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A van burst into flames after barreling into a building last night on Staten Island, and police say it was no accident.

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Anthony Imafidon, was charged with several counts, including attempted murder and arson.

Police said around 11 p.m., he deliberately crashed into a storefront near Bay and Broad streets, where his ex-wife lives upstairs.

She was inside with her children at the time.

Police say a man rams his van into a building his ex-wife lives in. The van bursts into flames. The man is the only one injured and is in the hospital awaiting charges. For more: https://t.co/2HGsWm7rDC @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/udVChFQDq5 — Aundrea Cline-Thomas (@AClineThomas) September 23, 2019

Police said Imafidon then used some type of explosive device, which sparked the blaze.

Witnesses told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas the store was closed at the time.

“I was resting, actually, going to sleep and I heard ‘boom, boom.’ When I looked out my window, I saw the man ramming the van into the store like three or four times. Then when I proceeded to go downstairs, the whole van was just lit up,” witness Andy Perez said. “The flames were like that high (gestures), to that pole. It was like the flames were really high, it was really lit up.”

Imafidon was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and taken into custody. No one else was hurt.