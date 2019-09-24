



– Wednesday is a big day for the Broadway Green Alliance, an initiative to motivate and guide the entire theatre community including audiences to make it a habit to take better care of our natural resources.

Molly Braverman, director of the Broadway Green Alliance, joined CBSN New York’s Dana Tyler to talk about the initiative.

The Fall E-Waste Drive will be held Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Duffy Square on 46th Street between Seventh Avenue and Broadway just off Times Square.

Items the drive can accept include:

cell phones

copy machines

computer peripherals (mice, keyboards, wires, etc.)

desktop computers

DVD players

fax machines

laptops

monitors

printers

stereo equipment

Data on all hard drives will be destroyed by the group’s recycler, ERI.

iPods will be diverted to the Broadway Alzheimer’s iPod Drive.

The drive will not accept any hazardous waste, including household appliances, lamps or bulbs, items containing mercury or any biohazardous materials.

For more information, see the Broadway Green website.