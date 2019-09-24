Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A cyclist was caught on camera smashing the drive-thru window of a Burger King in the Bronx.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A cyclist was caught on camera smashing the drive-thru window of a Burger King in the Bronx.
Police said the man was upset when an employee told him that he couldn’t pick up food on a bike.
It happened shortly before 8 p.m. on August 27 at the Burger King on East 149th Street in the Woodstock section.
Police said the suspect used a chain to smash the window, shattering the glass.
The employee was not hurt.
Investigators continue to search for the cyclist.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.