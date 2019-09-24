NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The FDNY welcomed its newest members Tuesday.
A graduation ceremony was held in Brooklyn this morning for 301 probationary firefighters.
The FDNY commissioner says the group includes 21 legacies, the largest in a single class to graduate from the Fire Academy.
They are children of FDNY or NYPD members who died in the line of duty while protecting the city, including on 9/11.
“Today, they fully achieved their dreams. They are honoring their fallen loved ones. They are continuing their families’ legacy of service, and they are making all of us immensely proud,” said Commissioner Daniel Nigro.
#FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro acknowledges the twenty one legacies graduating today from the FDNY Fire Academy. Each is following in the footsteps of his or her father, who made the Supreme Sacrifice in service to our city. pic.twitter.com/gZc7s3YUW1
— FDNY (@FDNY) September 24, 2019
Sixteen of the graduates are women.
The FDNY also says the group represents the growing diversity of the department. The graduates will join firehouses across the city where they will be guided by senior firefighters.