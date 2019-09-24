



— Manhattan’s newest neighborhood has become firmly entrenched as a major shopping and dining destination.

But Hudson Yards is also noteworthy for its impressive living spaces. CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge recently saw some of them for this week’s Living Large.

The Vessel may be the iconic landmark for the far West Side development of Hudson Yards, but 35 is its tallest residential tower. Duddridge went up to the 65th floor to see a home as remarkable for it’s interior design, as it is for the city panoramas visible from every room. And as she noted, views of the Atlantic Ocean come with the territory.

Celebrity designer Tony Ingrao conceived the look for the building’s and common areas, as well as designs for the apartments. He gave Duddridge the tour of this impeccably designed space.

He said he used the outside as his inside inspiration, as the pillow fabric looks like rippling water.

That’s also reflected in textures on the custom rug, and a $38,000 sofa. One column in particular presented a unique design opportunity.

“We want to make sure you engage with the column, that you sit in the window, that you enjoy the view,” Ingrao said.

There are elements of nature echoed in the kitchen, too, with a soothing palette and natural materials.

“The cabinets are made out of eucalyptus,” Ingrao said. “It was a very rare material to use for a kitchen.”

There’s a stainless steel interior throughout the fridge, and the oven has an ingenious opening.

“It opens sideways,” Ingrao said.

Them master bedroom is airy and elegant, with a custom bed frame as a centerpiece.

The master bath, one of four in the home, has impressive design touches everywhere you look.

Ingrao pointed out a wing takes you to the more family side of the apartment.

There are more custom finishes in the bathrooms. Shimmering walls, again a nod to outside, lead to two additional bedrooms. One evokes a quiet elegance, while the other is finished as an office, complete with a vintage chandelier and a majorly executive chair.

To live large in 35 Hudson Yards will cost you $11.8 million.

The furnishings and art are also available for sale, with a price north of $1 million. However, that’s negotiable.