Filed Under:eastport, Leukemia, Local TV, Long Island, Nina Kapur


RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – One Long Island cancer survivor got the surprise of a lifetime: He became the man in charge of a local sheriffs department!

“Survivor” is a powerful word, and it’s not something the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department takes lightly. Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr. beat cancer twice, so giving back to a fellow survivor was an opportunity he says he couldn’t pass up.

Doug Grimmett, 12, got the unique opportunity to be sheriff for a day Tuesday with the help of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The Eastport boy was diagnosed with leukemia in 2013.  In 2016, he underwent a successful chemotherapy treatment and was officially deemed cancer-free by his doctors.

Now he is telling his story to encourage others going through the fight to never give up.

Tuesday he got to ride around in a patrol car, visit the land and sea marine unit, and even watch a K9 demonstration.

Doug and his 10-year-old brother Ben even received t-shirts and honorary badges.

“So far I went into a lift, met the K9, saw them do what they need to do. I went in that boat, that big armored truck and rode in the sheriffs car,” Doug said. “It means a lot to me”

When asked his favorite part, Doug couldn’t choose, reported CBSN New York’s Nina Kapur. He was beaming from ear to ear and thrilled with every experience.

