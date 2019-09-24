



Matt DeLuciaCBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We saw some showers and even a few rumbles last night, but that’s long gone now. The cold front is pushing offshore and we’ll be left with partly to mostly sunny skies once again today. Temps are in the 60s waking up.

Highs will be about 10-15 degrees cooler this afternoon, in the mid to upper 70s. Still above normal for this time of year!

Wednesday is looking great as well before we warm back into the 80s on Thursday. Our next rain chance will be late Thursday ahead of another front, but as of now it’s not looking overly impressive… just a shot at some more scattered showers moving through.

Overall, it’s another pleasant week with lots of sunshine!