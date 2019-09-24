Comments
It’s nice and refreshing out there this afternoon with temperatures running about 10-15° cooler than yesterday. Outside of that, expect partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Temperatures will be running a little cooler than last night with temps bottoming out around 60° in the city. As for the suburbs, it will be on the chilly side in the 50s and 40s.
Tomorrow will feature lots of sunshine with high pressure in control. It will be a little above normal once again with highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday’s our next chance of showers with highs in the low 80s.